When Will Smith Called Being A Movie Star As 'old News' After Switching To Social Media

Hollywood actor Will Smith, who started his career with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, believes that being a movie star is now an 'old news'. In 2019, the actor joined various social media platforms to expand his empire online. He joined popular social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok and is currently active on his Instagram.

According to The Vulture, Will's first TikTok video featured a young man scrolling through his phone and looking at pictures of Will Smith. He then pulls out a picture and drops it in the same room and making an illusion that he is bringing Will out of his phone. Will, then appears in the room and looks confused and says, "I guess I’m on TikTok now. That was weird”. This was the beginning of his venture into the online world.

Will Smith's videos

Will Smith's videos on his social media are proof that he likes to create them. His Instagram is filled with crazy videos of him experimenting and creating an optical illusion. He recently collaborated with singer Jason Derulo to make videos. Have a look at some of his funny videos.

The 52-year old actor tries to create an optical illusion that he is stuck on the stairs but can move his head. The video has around 28 million views on Instagram. His caption reads, "New quarantine workout: how to lose 11 pounds in 5 seconds⁣.". In another video, where he collaborated with the singer, he creates an optical illusion that he magically brought the singer into the room. The video opens up with Will taking off a jacket from the rack and smelling it. He then throws the jacket on the table in front of him and magically Jason appears wearing the jacket. He captioned the video as, "Secret to @jasonderulo’s silky voice? Fabric softener⁣⁣". Watch the video.

Will Smith's movies

Will Smith entered the industry in the late '80s and besides being an actor, he is also a rapper. He achieved fame under his rapper name The Fresh Prince. His major role came in 1995 with Bad Boys alongside Martin Lawrence. He was also the 'man' in Men in Black where he played the role of Agent J. He has done various movies which include Six Degree of Separation, Independence Day, The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock, I am Legend, The Karate Kid, Suicide Squad, Aladdin, Gemini Man and many more.

