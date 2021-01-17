When Will Smith Praised Ang Lee & Said 'he Was Giving People Reason To Visit Theatres'

Will Smith starrer Gemini Man released on October 1, 2019, and was directed by renowned director Ang Lee. The plot of the action-thriller flick revolved around a retiring hitman who is targeted by a much younger clone of himself while on the run from the government. While promoting his movie on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019, Will Smith talked about the director of the film, Ang Lee, and how he gives the people a reason to go to the theatres. Read on to know more about it.

Will Smith talks about director Ang Lee

A report by Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Will Smith had made an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his action-thriller film Gemini Man and the challenges he faced because of starring opposite himself in the movie. He played the role of a veteran assassin who faces off against his younger clone. Talking about the film's director Ang Lee, who has also directed worldwide known films like Life of Pi and Sense and Sensibility, Will Smith stated that "What he did with this film is really spectacular, he's trying to create a new reason for people to go to movie theaters".

He further said that Ang Lee had done a great job with the technology of the film, to which host Stephen Colbert also replied saying that the 3D looked very real. Will Smith added that Ang Lee had gone through an entire process of watching his previous films, like Fresh Prince, Men in Black, Bad Boys, and Independence Day to get a proper look to make his younger clone in the film look real.

The actor further narrated a funny incident to the host and audience on the late show, stating that Ang Lee looked at his character closely in the Fresh Prince and told him that he doesn't want that look in Gemini Man at all. Hearing this, Stephen Colbert and the spectators burst out laughing.

As for fighting against his younger self in the film, Smith noted what the audience will see is the first-ever 100 percent digital human, adding that "it isn't de-aging. It's not me playing the character, it's a 100 percent digital character." The fully-CG younger clone of Smith's character was achieved by the team at Peter Jackson's Weta Digital, using performance capture and the most advanced digital techniques.

