Post Malone's Girlfriend: Who Is The American Rapper Dating Now? Find Out

Post Malone is one of the most famous rappers, singers and songwriters in the world. The 25-year-old American singer rose to fame after delivering hit songs like Candy Paint, Psycho, Goodbyes, Congratulations, etc. In spite of his worldwide fame and a massive fan following, Post had remained extremely private about his personal life. The singer had reportedly been in a long term relationship with the Texas-based Music Promoter Ashlen Diaz, but the couple called it quits in 2018. Find out, “Who is Post Malone’s girlfriend now?”

Read | Tom Holland pokes fun at 'stunning' girlfriend Nadia Parkes, latter claps back; see posts

Who is Post Malone’s girlfriend?

Rumours about Post Malone’s girlfriend began surfacing after a popular Korean Tiktoker who goes by the name "Me Love Me A Lot" or MLMA on social media, posted pictures with the American rapper. On August 3, the popular Korean TikToker and Rapper posted pictures Post on her Instagram handle. The rumoured couple is seen getting cosy in these pictures. MLMA’s Instagram post seemingly confirmed the pair’s relationship.

Read | Tom Holland starrer 'The Devil All the Time' premiere date on Netflix announced

On August 11, MLMA once again took to her Instagram. This time she shared several pictures where she is seen sporting a jacket that has Post written on it along with various other designs. The post also featured an anime art version of the Post and herself. In the Instagram post, there were more pictures that featured the 25-year-old American Rapper alongside MLMA. The caption of the post reads “All I want is him to be happy and I like to be in love…"

Read | Post Malone tells Joe Rogan his memories from multiple UFO sightings

Post Malone’s girlfriend: Who is MLMA?

MLMA, is a popular Korean rapper, designer, and visual artist. She was born in Seoul, Korea. However, the young artist refused to disclose any of her personal information online. She has still not revealed her real name and age to her fans yet. In an interview given to Vogue, she stated while growing up, she was so poor that she had to make her own barbie dolls out of toilet paper.

Read | Post Malone got a tattoo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after losing at beer pong

The young artist further revealed that she likes to use her face and body as the canvas to present her imaginative, often satirical and feminist body of work. She claimed that she tries to navigate the thin line between what’s gorgeous and what’s gross. The report further reveals that at 22, MLMA had quit her day job as a fashion designer and decided to explore a new life as an independent artist.

According to her Instagram handle, MLMA is currently working on a self-directed original anime series. The limited 14 episode series will be releasing on Netflix. MLMA is also popular for her unique makeup looks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.