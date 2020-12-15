Where Is 'A California Christmas' Filmed? Have A Look At The Shoot Locations Of The Film

A California Christmas is a romantic comedy holiday film that has brought a real-life couple Josh and Lauren Swickard as the leading pair in the film as well. The film is directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino and written by Lauren Swickard herself. The film has several pleasant shoot locations that are extremely eye-catching, which is something that has become a must in a Christmas-themed movie. Let us have a look at the different locations in which A California Christmas filming has taken place.

Where is A California Christmas filmed?

Living up to the title of the film, the shooting A California Christmas has in fact, taken place in California. Petaluma, which is a scenic town just north of San Francisco in Sonoma County is a major A California Christmas filming location, according to Decider. The place is known for becoming a shoot location of several film projects including American Graffiti, Heros, Morning in America, Howard the Duck, Phenomenon, Scream and many more such films. The place is also among the several places that had suffered the San Francisco Earthquake in 1906.

A big part of the film was also filmed in the childhood home of Ali Afshar, who is a part of the star cast of the film along with being the executive producer. Other parts of the film were shot in surrounding areas, such as at Hotel Petaluma. This film was one of the first films to resume its production after the coronavirus pandemic struck, with the shooting resuming earlier this year in July, after getting legal permission.

image courtesy: IMDb

The plot of this film revolves around the characters of Callie, which is played by Lauren Swickard and Joseph, which is played by Josh. It shows Joseph making an attempt to convince Callie to sell the ranch of land and does everything in his power to ensure that in order to get a promotion; but ends up having feelings for her. While Callie mistakes him for one of the handlers of the ranch, he continues with the false pretense in order to stay close to her. The film streams on Netflix on December 14.

