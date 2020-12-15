Where Is 'Dashing In December' Filmed? All About Peter Porte & Juan Pablo Di Pace Movie

Dashing in December is one of the many Christmas-themed holiday films. The film was both written and directed by Jake Helgren. The plot of the film revolves around Wyatt Burwall, who tries to convince her mother to sell their family’s ranch in Colorado and unexpectedly falls in love with the new handler of the ranch, Heath Ramos, who on the other hand, is hoping to save the property that is so dear to him. Read on to know more Where is Dashing in December filmed?

Dashing in December filming location includes Utah and nearby locations. Although not much information is available on the exact location of the movie shoots, however, the cast of the film have shared many pics from their time in Utah, at the same time. There are also group pics with the whole cast of the film from Utah as well. According to Distractify website, the filming has been done entirely in Utah as well as in locations like Salt Lake City, as well as Midway and Heber City.

Midtown, Utah

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, who is the protagonist of Dashing in December, had shared many pics from Midtown, Utah. He had also stated that it is his last day of filming in this location. It was the same time when he shared a group post with the rest of the cast from Utah itself. Many movies have been filmed in Utah county including Footloose, The Sandlot, Jeremiah Johnson, Inside, Dumb and Dumber, Daddy Day Camp, The Devil's Brigade, to name a few.

Filming of Dashing in December includes locales like Midtown Utah, as even the director and the rest of the cast of the movie were seen sharing BTS from the same location. The film has been directed by Jake Helgren. Check out some of his posts which he shared around the same time, as the actor Juan shared above.

Dashing in December cast includes Peter Porte as Wyatt Burwall. Peter Porte has had a long career in television and has worked in a number of television films. He has acted in television films such as University Place, A Cinderella Christmas, Love at the Shore, A Gift to Remember and many more such films.

While Juan Pablo Di Pace stars as Heath Ramos, who gets romantically involved with Wyatt. Juan has worked in a handful of films along with quite a few television shows. He has worked in Mamma Mia!, After the Reality, Dancing with the Stars, A.D. The Bible Continues and more.

