Where Is 'It Follows' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Blockbuster Horror Film Revealed

The American supernatural horror film, It Follows showcases the story of a 19-year-old college student Jaime, who gets chased by a supernatural force after her sexual encounter. The film released in the United States of America back in 2015 and was not only a commercial success but was also critically lauded by the audience as well as film critics.

Apart from its nerve-wracking story, the spooky filming locations of It Follows had also become one of the key highlights of the horror film. Thus, if you're wondering "where is It Follows filmed?", read on to find out its shooting locations.

Also Read | Where Was 'Taste Of Christmas' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

It Follows filming location revealed

In 2013, Director David Robert Mitchell's horror film It Follows was shot entirely across the Michigan state, especially In Detroit city, located in the USA. According to IMDb, the list of cities in the US where the filming of It Follows took place includes Northville, Berkeley, and Clawson apart from Detroit. Furthermore, the exact filming location of It Follows includes the Redford Theatre, the High Lift Building in Water Works Park, Clawson High School, University of Detroit, Northville Psychiatric Hospital, Sterling Heights, Packard Plant and Jaycee Park.

Also Read | Where Was 'Sanditon' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

About 'It Follows'

With American film director David Robert Mitchell at its helm, It Follows boasted of an ensemble star cast which comprised Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary, Lili Sepe and Olivia Luccardi in the lead roles. The supernatural horror film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 and was later purchased for distribution by RADiUS-TWC. With a successful limited release on March 13, 2015, the film was later given a wide release on March 27, 2015.

Alongside its lead cast, the film also starred Bailey Spry, Debbie Williams, Ruby Harris Leisa Pulido, Ele Bardha and Ingrid Mortimer in supporting roles. This Maika Monroe starrer not only opened to positive reviews from film critics and the audience, but it also did exceedingly well at the box office. It Follows has a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb. The 2015 film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Where Was 'Tiny Pretty Things' Filmed? Read More About The Shooting Locations Of The Show

Watch the trailer of 'It Follows' on YouTube below:

Also Read | Where Was 'Ava' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations Of This Action Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.