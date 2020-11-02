Where Is Jingle Bell Bride Filmed? Read To Know About The Film's Exotic Locations

Hallmark Channel’s first new Christmas movie Jingle Bell Bride premiered on October 24, 2020. Jingle Bell Bride followed the story of a Wedding planner, Jessica, who travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small town during Christmas and a handsome local helper. The film will be reairing on TV several times and has also left fans wondering about the beautiful exotic location where the film was shot.

Where is the Jingle Bell Bride filmed?

Also Read: 'One Royal Holiday' Cast Includes Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit And Others; See Full List

The dashing JINGLE BELL BRIDE couple got on-screen-hitched in the Holy Rose Cathedral in downtown Vancouver, which was all decked out for their (pretend) Christmas wedding.https://t.co/AD8IJfHMED — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 22, 2020

Jingle Bell Bride based on Scarlet Wilson’s book with the same name was filmed in Canada. Lucia Walters shared a BTS photo from the sets of her film, wearing a mask on sets and taking necessary precautions. The wedding scene in the film Jingle Bell Bride was shot in downtown Vancouver, at a cathedral. The Holy Rose Cathedral is one of the most beautiful churches and tourist attractions in the locality. A Twitter user shared about the Cathedral and the wedding on social media. Interestingly, the couple who got married in the film Donna Benedicto and Thomas Darya are married in real life too.

Also Read: Ira Khan Talks About Her 'privilege', Shares 10-minute Video

Jingle Bell Bride cast

Julie Gonzola played the character of Jessica Perez in the film. She played the character of New York's top Wedding Planner who ends up in an Alaskan town for finding a rare flower. Julie Gonzola was earlier seen in films like Supergirl, Veronica, Flip That Romance and The Sweetest Heart. Ronnie Rowe played the character of Matt in the film. He was seen as a local man from the Alaskan town who helps Jessica find a rare flower.

On their quest to find the local flower, the two bond with each other and eventually fall in love. Ronnie has films like The Clark Sisters, Ladies of Gospel, Diggstown, Carter, Dark Matter, The Firm and many more movies to his credits. The film also stars BJ Harrison and Joe Costa as Mary and Mrs Gregory respectively. The Jingle Bell Bride cast also includes Donna Benedicto, Pietra Castro, and Kirsten Slenning.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Spills The Beans About Working On Her Upcoming Metallica Covers

Also Read: Man Prevents Dumping Of Plastic Bags In Godavari For Full Day, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.