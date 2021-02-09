Where To Watch 'Absolute Proof'? Is It Available On OTT Platforms Like Netflix And Prime?

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recently released his documentary titled Absolute Proof. This documentary is based on the recent legal battle involving the US presidential election. Lindell, who is a supporter of Trump, has voiced his concerns in this documentary.

The recent presidential election was full of controversies with the previous president Donald Trump making accusations of rigged and biased elections. Lindell’s film is based on this incident. The documentary also holds some key opinions from Mike Lindell. Nevertheless, it has created a buzz in social media.

Where to watch Absolute Proof?

This documentary is not available on premium OTT platforms. So, where to watch Absolute Proof? At present, only OANN or One American News Network is offering Absolute Proof streaming. According to Mashable, Lindell paid this news network for streaming his directorial venture. The source also confirms that Absolute Proof will be available in different slots in that news channel.

The One America News Network also posted a tweet on 5th February 2021. The Absolute Proof online streaming will be available from 5th February 2021 on OANN. The channel also released a disclaimer saying before airing this controversial documentary.

you really need to experience the whole disclaimer in full pic.twitter.com/6gz08PD43h — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2021

Absolute Proof watch online facility is also available on other platforms like Gab, CloutHub and Rumble. So, users who do not have access to OANN can use any of these platforms to watch this documentary.

The documentary is not available on YouTube. Even though it was uploaded on YouTube, the online video streaming platform removed this documentary by citing breaches in its broadcasting policies. There is no news if any other OTT platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video stream this documentary.

About Absolute Proof

Absolute Proof tries to trace back the allegation of biased result for the recent presidential election. It is a two-hour documentary directed by Mike Lindell. According to CNN News, MyPillow CEO had announced the release of this documentary on Newsmax on 3rd February 2021.

It contains rehashes of the controversial claim which was made by some people related to the election. In this documentary, he alleges that the voting machines were rigged, which caused the recent election. It has already created many controversies, and the video documentary tries to justify the claim, which is not a judicial matter.

