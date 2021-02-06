Where To Watch 'More Than Miyagi'; The Documentary On Pat Morita From 'Karate Kid'

Mr Miyagi, the beloved sensei from Karate Kid is back again. More than Miyagi is a documentary on Pat Morita, the actor who played Mr Miyagi's role in Karate Kid movie. According to Yahoo News, More than Miyagi is based on the real-life story of Morita. The film traces Morita's life journey and how he became a legendary comedian and later played the iconic character in the Karate Kid movie.

Oscar Alvarez, the producer of this documentary, gave an interview to Yahoo Canada and said that Morita's manuscript offers some unknown details of his life before he became famous as Mr Miyagi. If you are interested in this movie, read this article to know where to watch More than Miyagi.

Where to watch More than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story

More than Miyagi released on 5th February, 2021. Where to watch More than Miyagi? The documentary is available on iTunes. Users, who have active accounts on iTunes or are Apple device users, can opt for More than Miyagi streaming on their iPhone or iTab or Mac devices. At present, the documentary is open for pre-booking for iTunes users.

More than Miyagi streaming is also available on Medium. So, if you are not an iTunes subscriber, you can watch the movie on Medium. To avail the online service of More than Miyagi, you need to purchase a subscription plan in Medium. The streaming platform is a paid service, and subscription starts from $5 per month. Users can also buy a yearly subscription at $50.

Unfortunately, the documentary is not available on any other OTT platform. Neither Netflix nor Amazon Prime is streaming this documentary. So, those who have subscriptions of these OTT platforms cannot opt for More than Miyagi to watch online.

What to know before you start to watch this movie?

If you have loved the “Karate Kid” film, you may be interested in knowing the unknown life story of Pat Morita. Pat suffered in is childhood and was able to walk on his feet after two years of treatment. But, his life took a sharp turn as Japan lost WWII, and he was taken to an internment camp for Japanese Americans in Arizona. He led a complicated life and worked hard to become an entertainer in Hollywood. He got his big break and became a successful comedian. The film also shares some inputs from his wife, Evelyn Guerrero. It traces his journey after the "Karate Kid" movie and how he became a forgotten star.

