Where To Watch Mark Lindell's Documentary? Here's Complete List Of Streaming Sites

Mark Lindell’s documentary released recently and it highlights the fact that President Trump’s loss to President Biden was due to fraud. The three-hour-long film was Lindell’s account of what might have happened in the US elections. He announced this documentary on the YouTube channel The Revival Channel, which is a Christian leaning channel on the platform.

Mark Lindell has worked previously as a producer in many films. One of the projects include Unplanned. Mike was earlier the subject of a film that narrated the story of Mike Lindell who, despite monetary problems, drug addictions, and other kinds of adversity, achieves fame and success. He gets the idea for a pillow that changes his luck and he becomes the success story for many people living in America.

Mark Lindell's documentary on the US presidential elections has raised the curiosity of many audiences. Check out which sites are streaming Mark Lindell's documentary.

Where to watch Mark Lindell's documentary?

Earlier, Mark Lindell's documentary was available on Youtube. However, it was later taken down by Google. As per a report published in fastcompany.com, a spokesperson from Google said that they removed the documentary after they found that false claims with regards to the US Presidential 2020 elections were made in the documentary. Fraud, errors, and glitches in the elections were mentioned in the documentary. Since no actual proof was furnished in the film, the documentary was nothing but misinformation and conspiracy theories that Lindell found out.

The video is available on Facebook. Though Facebook did not completely remove it, a third-party fact-checker for Facebook has labelled the documentary as false. As a result of this labelling done by the third-party, its distribution has been reduced considerably.

Lindell’s company has been showcasing itself as a truth spewing company that is been martyred by the corporate media houses. In the opening of the documentary, Lindell mentions that what the audiences will see in the documentary is what the big shots do not want them to see. And as a result, he felt that they were trying to erase his work and subdue the truths considerably.

Lindell’s documentary is however being aired as a paid program on the Trump-friendly network OAN. But even they have been careful in distancing themselves from this work. They have given a 90 seconds disclaimer stating that this program is not the product of the reporting done at OAN.

