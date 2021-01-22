Where Is 'BattleBots' Filmed? See Shooting Locations Of The Robot Combat television series

BattleBots is an American robot combat television series. The show features competitors, who design and operate remote-controlled armed and armored machines designed to fight in an arena combat elimination tournament. For five seasons, BattleBots aired on the American Comedy Central and was hosted by Bil Dwyer, Sean Salisbury, and Tim Green. Read on to know about the BattleBots filming location.

Where is BattleBots filmed?

According to a report by Design 1st, the filming location of BattleBots 2020 season took place at Lakewood, California over the course of two weeks in October. The five episodes of the latest season were aired on the Discovery Channel from December 3, 2020, to January 7, 2021. Each match between the robots lasts for three minutes and the winner is decided when one of the robots gets damaged or destroyed.

The show is filmed in front of a live studio audience and has always been shot indoors. The arena in which the battles take place is called the 'BattleBox' and has gained popularity over the years. It has high net boundaries rising from the borders which protect the audience and contestants from flying debris that is regularly thrown when the robots fight against each other. The exact location where the shoot of BattleBots happens is on 2770 Industry Avenue in Lakewood, California. Take a look at the set of the show and the famous BattleBox arena.

Rake kills a fire drone, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/Isv2GndKOX — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 30, 2020

Each episode of the robot combat television series starts with a backstory of the developers and then the process of building the robots is shown before they are sent to fight in the arena. The series focuses on the technical aspects of the building part as well as the armed robots which are designed for maximum impact. Take a look.

2019 BattleBots World Championship, featuring a Huntington Beach team, brings robotic carnage to Lakewood https://t.co/umpWG6hVKu — LB Press-Telegram (@presstelegram) April 22, 2019

Competitors in Battlebots are teams made of up a mixture of product design, engineering, software, electronics, and robot enthusiasts who design, build and test their robots. Over the past 20 years, Battlebots has garnered a number of fans because of its fierce competitor rivalry, and dozens of remote-controlled robots built for destruction. The show has been around since 1997 but has gone through a variety of organizational changes, starts, and stops. The current version of Battlebots is an offshoot of the original American version called Robot Wars.

Image Credits: whiplash_battlebot Instagram account

