Where To Watch 'Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview' Online? Know Here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most awaited interview premiered on March 7, Sunday in the United States of America. Hosted and interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, the interview will air today on March 8, Monday in the United Kingdom. Oprah Winfrey took to her Twitter handle and shared a still from the interview, wherein Harry and Meghan Markle were seen sitting in front of Oprah. Sharing the Twiter post, Winfrey announced, "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight". If you want to watch Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview online, we have got you all covered. Check out details about where and when to watch the interview.

Today’s the day.



Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/hHFppSFrW8 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 7, 2021

Also Read | Meghan Markle penned letters to the royals 'begging them to keep Prince Harry safe'

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview watch online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was pre-taped. In the United States of America, the interview was released on the CBS website. CBS has also been teasing preview clips over the past several days. Originally, the interview aired on March 7, Sunday. One can freely stream the interview online on the CBS website (US-only).

If you are in the United Kingdom, you won't have to worry. ITV Hub will stream Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview for free in the United Kingdom. The interview will go on air on March 8, Monday at 9 pm. For global streams, people in Australia can watch the interview on the Free Binge trial. In Canada, the interview can be streamed on CTV.

Also Read | Meghan Markle reveals her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry before the wedding

On February 15, CBS shared a preview clip about Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. In this clip, Oprah shared that she spoke to Meghan about a potential interview three years ago in 2018, even before the royal wedding. This interview was due for several years as the couple was mostly silent about the royal relationships. As mentioned in CNN, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said in a statement last week, "(The Duchess) and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years".

Last year in January, Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping aside from their roles as senior royals. This was a huge surprise for the royal family. Recently on February 19, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan agreed with Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family.

Also Read | What happened with Meghan Markle's flower girl? Meghan opens up about rift with Kate

Also Read | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married secretly 3 days before their televised wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.