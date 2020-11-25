Where Was 'A Timeless Christmas' Filmed? Take A Look At Where The Hallmark Movie Was Shot

A Timeless Christmas, one of the movies released this holiday season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, perfectly celebrates the Christmas vibe. The movie from Hallmark TV premiered on November 15, 2020, and will be on air for the rest of the holiday season.

The movie stars Erin Cahill, Ryan Peavey, Brandi Alexander, and others in lead roles. A Timeless Christmas revolves around a man named Charles, who somehow travels in the future 2020 from 1903 and meets Megan Turner. There he experiences a 21st century Christmas and also finds love.

In the movie, Charles goes to sleep in his mansion in 1903 and he accidentally wakes up in 2020. The movie perfectly pictures Charles’ journey in the future and how he realizes the true meaning of Christmas.

Where Was A Timeless Christmas filmed?

Accoridng to reports by various portals like Heavy.com, The Cinemaholic and Newsbreak, A Timeless Christmas was shot in a special condition. Due to the present pandemic situation, a lot of precautions had to be taken. The crew shot with all the precautions to ensure everyone was safe during the shooting.

Vancouver was the main location where A Timeless Christmas was filmed. The Hycroft Manor is one of the prominent locations among A Timeless Christmas filming locations. Hycroft Manor is one of the most iconic buildings in Vancouver. The manor was built by General Alexander Duncan McRae in 1097. It is a sprawling manor with 30 rooms. The movie served as a perfect backdrop for the time-traveling movie and allowed the crew to switch between 1903 scenarios and 2020 Christmas.

Vancouver had a better weather and was perfect for showing the old American era palaces and streets. Hence it served as the perfect A Timeless Christmas filming location. The city perfectly offered a glimpse of 1903 era Christmas as the crew recreated the bygone era. Some other A Timeless Christmas shooting locations included Clyburn, Abbotsford, and other Canadian cities.

The cast and crew like director Oliver, lead actors Erin Cahill, Ryan Peavey, Brandi Alexander and others regularly shared behind-the-scenes pictures on their social media accounts. Take a look-

'A Timeless Christmas' review

A Timeless Christmas is a periodic movie that revolves around Christmas. This movie is different from the other movies that usually premiere in Hallmark TV. But, it easily captures the charm of Christmas. Overall, the movie was praised because of its iconic settings. Although the time-traveling story is quite common, the movie somehow perfectly managed to mix time travel and Christmas settings together.

Viewers who have watched it have said that it is an enjoyable movie. The TV movie has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb and an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

