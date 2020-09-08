Where Was 'All The Right Moves' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Tom Cruise Starrer Film

All the Right Moves is a 1983 movie starring Tom Cruise, Lea Thompson, Craig Nelson and Chris Penn. The movie is directed by Michael Chapman and is about coming of age. It revolves around young boys and girls trying to earn a scholarship by playing football. Various scenes and sequences in the movie show locations like highschool football fields, cafes, and many other areas which have left the fans wondering what were the filming locations of this movie.

The movie was shot mostly in Pennsylvania USA. The various locations in the state are listed down below. Take a look.

Johnstown Pennsylvania USA

Conemaugh, Pennsylvania, USA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Point Stadium - 100 Johns Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA

Shooting locations in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA

Point Stadium, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA

There are several scenes in the film In the movie when the characters are seen playing football in a stadium. Those scenes were shot at a location called Point Stadium. It is located in downtown Johnstown and reportedly the AAABA baseball tournament is held there annually.

Oak Street, East Conemaugh, Pennsylvania, USA

Throughout the film, Tom Cruise's character Stefen is filmed inside or around his house. In the film, he is seen meeting his friends, contemplating things and some scenes show him having dinners at his house. The house that those scenes were filmed at, was a real house and not a set. According to fan pages, the location of the scenes in the movie in which Tom Cruise's character's house is shown in the film is on Oak Street in East Conemaugh.

Coach Nickerson was an important character in the film who guided the high schoolers for their football game. There are various scenes in which the house of coach Nickerson's is shown in the movie. The house is on Ericsson Drive in the Richland section.

Plot of All The Right Moves

All The Right Moves is a coming of age film that revolves around a young teen who is desperate to move out of his town and go to college. For that he must earn a scholarship and must play in the football team of his high school. As the plot of the film unfolds, he faces many clashes with his coach.

