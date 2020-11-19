Where Was 'Big Sky' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About Its Shooting Locations

Big Sky is an American television series directed by David E. Kelley which airs on ABC. It is based on the 2013 novel called Highway by C.J. Box. The filming of Big Sky have taken place in some of the most eye-catching locations which can be visually seen in the trailer itself and will be some of the highlights of the television series. The show which is based in Montana has actually been shot in a place far from it. Read to find out where the Big Sky filming location is situated.

Where was Big Sky filmed?

The filming of Big Sky has taken place in Vancouver, a city located in Canada with some of the most beautiful natural sceneries and locations, which have evidently been proven apt for the shoot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shooting of this series was first supposed to take place in parts of New Mexico and Nevada. The shoot destination of Nevada was revealed to be Las Vegas, while the other Big Sky filming location of New Mexica was supposed to be Albuquerque.

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

The previously decided locations of filming of this show were changed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The shoot was hence not possible in those two locations. However, the makers found different locations in Vancouver, British Columbia to be a good replacement to them; putting the question of ‘where is Big Sky filmed’ to rest. Even though the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus did not last long in Canada, the production team of this show has strictly followed the guidelines of filming given by the government to ensure the safety of all the cast and crew members of this show; as well as the local residents of the city.

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

This show is about the investigation of the kidnapping of two sisters which then reveals a deeper conspiracy behind this crime. While the coronavirus pandemic may have altered the original production plans of the show, filming in Vancouver seems to have worked out just fine for the makers, the cast and the crew. Vancouver has also been a filming location for Titanic, The Good Doctor, A Timeless Christmas, The Christmas Chronicals and many other such well-known films and shows.

