Where Was Brian Regan On The Rocks Filmed? The Comedian Is Back With A Netflix Special

If viewers are seeking to reminisce what the pre-COVID era was like, this is the special one should immediately watch. Brian Regan On the Rocks is the titular comedian's second Netflix special. Regan is one of the most idealised personalities and is probably the only comedian of this era who sticks to making clean jokes. He is also the only comedian to not have starred in a comedy sitcom yet. Needless to say, he has had a stellar journey so far from being a regular at Comedy Central to now being a part of the Netflix family. Here's a little trivia about the show.

Where was Brian Regan On the Rocks filmed? Brian Regan On the Rocks filming locations

Though the special was filmed at the peak of COVID-19 and amidst the lockdown restrictions, the comedian still managed to get plenty of audiences. According to Decider, fans flocked from all over, taking all the precautions of course, to Tuachan Amphitheatre, Utah for the outdoor gig. As for when the stand-up special was shot, the event took place in the month of October 2020. Due to the delay in the release date, fans will be able to enjoy the COVID-free phase in his comedy special amidst being confined between four walls.

As per Brian Regan On the Rocks review, his special is a family-friendly one with fresh jokes that have surprisingly nothing to do with COVID or Trump or any other pop culture reference for that matter. With COVID still hovering in the air, the virus has indefinitely become the butt of all stand-up jokes and memes and won't be going down the trend wall anytime soon. It's refreshing to see him dissuading away from the exhaustingly overused topic and instead bring back some classic satires. He spoke in-depth about his struggles with OCD but quickly turned the narrative around and confessed how he used the diagnosis to cope with boring parties. Die-hard Brian Regan fans will know how the comedian likes to build his jokes. Be rest assured that he's coming back with the same style.

