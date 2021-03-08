Where Was Dances With The Wolves Filmed? Know All The Shooting Locations

The 1990 film, Dances With The Wolves has been trending on the internet again after it was added to Netflix's March schedule. The new interest sparked in the film has made the audiences ask a lot of questions. Read on to know where was Dances With The Wolves filmed.

Where was Dances With The Wolves Filmed?

Dances With The Wolves has gorgeous cinematography than extends to some really beautiful locations. The majority of the film was shot at rural locations in the south part of the United States. Most of the Dances With The Wolves filming locations were South Dakota, Wyoming, and Kansas states of the USA. Here is the detailed list of all Dances With The Wolves shooting locations, as given on IMDb.

Black Hills, South Dakota, USA

Nebraska, USA

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

Triple U Standing Butte Ranch - 26314 Tatanka Road, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, USA

Spearfish Canyon, Black Hills, South Dakota, USA

Wyoming, USA

Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

Sage Creek Wilderness Area, Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

Pierre, South Dakota, USA

Belle Fourche River, South Dakota, USA

Interior, South Dakota, USA

Jackson, Wyoming, USA

Fort Pierre, South Dakota, USA

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA

Tomahawk Drive, Fort Hays, Kansas, USA

Dances With The Wolves Review

Dances With The Wolves has received a lot of positive reviews from fans and critics. It follows the story of Lieutenant John Dunbar, played by the director himself, Kevin Costner. John Dunbar is assigned to a remote village that serves as a Civil War outpost for the federal government. There, John Dunbar befriends the wild animes like wolves and dogs and makes becomes close to the aboriginal Indians of land. In turn, the people of the confederate army begin to look at Dunbar with scorn and disdain. Dances With The Wolves is a great film everyone should watch at least once, to witness Kevin Costner's brilliant performance.

Where to Watch Dances With The Wolves?

The film is available for streaming on Netflix. Fans of period films and historical films will enjoy watching Dances With The Wolves. Stay tuned for more news related to upcoming Netflix projects.

