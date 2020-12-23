Where Was 'Death Of Stalin' Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Black Political Comedy

Death of Stalin is a political drama and black comedy flick released in 2017. Helmed and penned by Armando Iannucci, the film stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Whitehouse, and Jeffrey Tambor.

Death of Stalin is based on the French graphic novel La Mort de Staline, released in 2010 and 2012. It follows the story of the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1953. Death of Stalin has been shot in several prime locations. Read ahead for more details on Death of Stalin shooting locations.

Also Read | Where was 'I'm Your Woman' filmed? Know shooting location of the crime drama

Where was Death of Stalin filmed?

Death of Stalin's filming began during 2016's Cannes Film Festival, followed by its closure around two months later in August. The film's shooting locations included Kyiv, Ukraine. According to IMDb, the exterior scenes of the film were shot in this location. The exterior of NKVD building was filmed at Kyiv City State Administration, Khreschatyk St, 36, Kyiv, Ukraine.

The exterior of Public enemies building was shot at Olesya Honchara 45b in Kyiv. The train scenes were filmed at the National Rail Museum, in Kyiv. Another prime Death of Stalin filming location was the United Kingdom. The ice staking ring scene was filmed at Alexandra Palace, in the UK. Stalin's Residence shown in the film is Carmel College, located in Oxford.

As mentioned in IMDB sources, the scene where Kruschev persuades Zhukov was filmed at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London. Other filming locations in London included Blythe House, Freemasons’ Hall, Mongewell Park in Oxfordshire, Hammersmith Town Hall in London. Death of Stalin shooting locations also included places in Moscow and Russia. In Russia, the film was shot at the Red Gate Building.

Also Read | Where was 'Half a Sixpence' filmed? Know details of the musical film's shooting locations

Death of Stalin review:

The black comedy film was screened in the Platform section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Death of Stalin received critical acclaim. Even though the drama became a must-watch film all around the globe, it was banned in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. These countries blamed the film for supposedly mocking their history and making fun of their leaders. Death of Stalin was nominated for Magritte Award in the category of Best Foreign Film.

Also Read | 'The Christmas Lottery' cast: Reginald VelJohnson, Candiace Dillard & others

Death of Stalin Trailer:

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal shoots for his next in 'COVID year' with 'guns and poses'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.