Where Was 'Goodfellas' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of 1990 Classic By Martin Scorsese

Goodfellas, the 1990 classic film starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta has been directed by the very renowned director, Martin Scorsese. The crime film revolves around a young man named Henry Hills who grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys his life of money and luxury but is oblivious to the horror that he causes. Drug addiction and a few mistakes ultimately unravel his climb to the top. The 1990 movie has an IMDb rating of 8.7 and is considered one of Scorsese's greatest works. Read on to know about Goodfellas shooting locations.

Where was Goodfellas filmed?

According to a report by The Movie District, the film was mostly shot on location in Queens, New York state, New Jersey, and parts of Long Island during the spring and summer of 1989. The scenes that revealed young Henry Hills' home and The Air Line Diner were shot in Astoria, Queens and the shots featuring Idlewood Airport were filmed at JFK International Airport, New York. While the majority of scenes were filmed in Queens, the scene featuring Copacabana nightclub was filmed in Manhattan and another shot, where Billy Batts, played by Frank Vincent gets buried, was filmed in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

The long tracking shot through the Copacabana nightclub came about because of a practical problem which is that the filmmakers could not get permission to go in a short way, and this forced them to go round the back. Scorsese decided to film the sequence in one unbroken shot in order to symbolize that Henry's entire life was ahead of him.

Goodfellas Review

With an IMDb rating of 8.7 and 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was loved by critics and audiences alike. The New York Times called it 'breathless and brilliant', while other publications praised the way Scorsese presented the classical tale of mob life in New York City. The movie won several accolades which included an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor, which was awarded to Joe Pesci and had five Oscar nominations as well.

