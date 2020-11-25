Where Was 'Happy Gilmore' Filmed? Details About The Popular Adam Sandler Movie

Happy Gilmore is a 1996 sports comedy movie directed by Dennis Dugan. The movie had Adam Sandler in the lead role. It revolved around an aspiring ice hockey player who lacks any practical skills for the particular sport. He accidentally discovered his talent for golf and the journey described shows this man who plays golf to pay his debt back. The funny movie is a fan favourite due to Adam Sandler’s acting and the quirky setting of the movie. If you love this movie, read this article to know more about where was Happy Gilmore filmed.

Where was 'Happy Gilmore' filmed?

According to TheMovieDistrict and MovieMaps, Canada was the place where Happy Gilmore was filmed. Vancouver featured prominently among all the Happy Gilmore filming locations. An apartment building in 101 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was used as the apartment for Happy Gilmore.

Golf courses had immense importance in the whole movie. So, there was a golf course among all the Happy Gilmore shooting locations. The golf course of Swan-e-Set Bay Resort and Country Club served as the golf course where Gilmore played all of the games. It is a well-known golf course with 36 holes that is designed by Lee Trevino.

Another golf course, the famous Pitt Meadows Golf Club in British Columbia, was also used. This place was used to shoot the iconic Barker vs. Happy fighting scene in the movie. It is situated at 13615 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Vancouver.

The Manson that belonged to Gilmore’s grandmother was recreated at 1938 W 19th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada. This vintage-looking mansion looked great as the house of the grandmother of Happy Gilmore.

Silver Acres retirement House, an old age home, served as the fictitious place where Gilmore had to drop off his grandmother after the IRS took possession of her house. The old age home is popular in the locality among the Happy Gilmore filming locations.

'Happy Gilmore' review

Happy Gilmore was a commercial winner and became a cult movie. It got the second rank on its debut weekend and earned $41.2 million from the domestic and international box offices. The movie is still popular among young people and is hailed for its funny settings.

It got an average score in almost every Happy Gilmore review. Rotten Tomatoes gave this movie an approval rating of 61%. Happy Gilmore has an average 31% score on MetaCritic. CamaraScore gave this movie an average “B+” on the Happy Gilmore review.

