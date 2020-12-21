Where Was 'Nocturnal Animals' Filmed? Here Is All You Need To Know About The Film

The 2016 thriller drama film Nocturnal Animals was a huge hit and showcased a number of rich sets and scenic locations throughout the film. The locations played a major part in setting the narrative and the tone of the film and thus director Tom Ford worked extensively on this aspect.

According to the Architectural Digest, the director was short on budget and real-life locations were used to shoot the majority of the film. Thus very few sets were built during the filming of Nocturnal Animals and real locations such as the Malibu houses were used in the film.

Where was Nocturnal Animals filmed?

Nocturnal Animals Filming location- The House

Due to budget restraints, one of the major challenges Tom Ford as a director faced was to make the most of the spacious Malibu house. The director was keen to portray a rich couple living in a spacious surrounding full of luxury. Thus, during the pre-production stages of the film, the director found the real-life home of a real estate mogul named Kurt Rappaport.

The house was perfect and fit the narrative of the film. Tom’s own furniture and was used as inspiration for the house, thus tweaking it a bit more. The set designers spoke to the portal and said that they wanted the world in the house to feel heavily curated. Tom Ford himself addressed that he wanted the house to look high end thus showing the status of the couple.

Source: Nocturnal Animals Trailer

Nocturnal Animals Shooting location- The Desert Scenes

For the desert scenes in the movie, the makers relied on the Mojave Desert. The makers carefully managed to conceal the Joshua Trees and tried to achieve the director's vision. According to the portal, Tom ford wished to have a West Texas world in some areas where the colours in the frame would pop.

Thus, the makers were keen to create a strangeness in the settings and set the narrative for a number of those scenes. The Joshua trees posed as the only problem while they shot in the desert as such trees weren’t expected to be present in a west Texas desert. Since the script demanded the scenes to be filmed in West Texas, the makers had to find spots and ways to hide the Joshua trees, according to the portal mentioned above.

Source: Nocturnal Animals Trailer

