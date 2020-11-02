Where Was 'One Royal Holiday' Filmed? Here Are Main Shooting Locations

Hallmark Channel is all set to amplify the merriment of Christmas this year. The entertainment company is all ready to present us with a list of cheerful holiday films which will help us weather the winter with warm and fuzzy feelings. One Royal Holiday is one of the Hallmark special holiday films. The cast of the film includes some of the top actors like Laura Osnes to Aaron Tveit. Read on to find out where was One Royal Holiday filmed:

Where was 'One Royal Holiday' filmed?

A report in heavy.com reveals that the heartwarming movie was filmed in Connecticut, USA. While Kentsbury, the town featured in the film, does not exist in reality, many regions of Connecticut were used as One Royal Holiday shooting locations to bring the fictional world of the movie to life. Cameras were rolled in northeastern Connecticut in the towns of Woodstock, Putnam, and Hartford. This area is collectively known as the "Quiet Corner" thanks to its small towns and sparse population. The film was reportedly shot in June and July and was one of the first Hallmark Channel films to resume production after the pandemic lockdown.

Movie buffs can actually visit and stay in many of the One Royal Holiday Hallmark filming locations. For instance, the Inn at Woodstock Hill and The Mansion at Bald Hill are both open to the visitor. One Royal Holiday movie also feared some local treasures such as “Chrismark Castle” a house that went on the market in 2014, Woodstock Academy, and the Baker’s Dozen doughnut shop.

One Royal Holiday review

On its IMDb page, the movie has received 7.6 out of 10 stars. Fans on Twitter have claimed to be interested in watching the film. Here is how fans reacted.

One Royal Holiday- I've seen a lot of these Hallmark royal movies so it's difficult to charm me with them but this did. I loved all 3 relationships and all the feels. The whole cast was great and it was full of Christmas cheer. A film worthy of Galwick pic.twitter.com/a4T1ceefhc — Rachel's Reviews (@rachel_reviews) November 1, 2020

I would like to discuss Aaron Tveit’s Knives Out sweater and Laura Osnes’ gorgeous hair in Hallmark’s “One Royal Holiday” please pic.twitter.com/qrrnmSYiWI — Kendall Boo 👻 (@KendallHere) November 1, 2020

'One Royal Holiday' stars five Broadway veterans

While the New York stages are predominantly shut down, in the wake of the pandemic, many Broadway performers have popped up in this production. According to the heavy.com report, lead actor and Tony nominee Laura Osnes has quite a musical theatre resume, as does her on-screen love interest and Tony award-winner Aaron Tveit. In addition to this Tom McGowan (Ed), and Krystal Joy Brown (Sara) also have Broadway chops. Hamilton fans must have already recognized Krystal as Eliza Hamilton. The screenwriter of this film Julie Sherman Wolfe is also a native of Connecticut.

