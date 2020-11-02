Where Was 'RoboCop' filmed? All Locations And More Interesting Details About The Movie

RoboCop is a film directed by Jose Padilha and written by Joshua Zeturmer. The film is very popular among the fans of science fiction and earned $242 million at the Box Office when it released in the year 2014. Recently, a lot of netizens have been looking for the answer to the question - Where was RoboCop filmed? Read on to know the Robocop filming locations, Where was RoboCop filmed and other details.

Where was RoboCop filmed?

According to a report in Comingsoon.net, the movie was filmed in Toronto. According to the media portal, the movie went on floors on September 15, 2012.

According to a report in IMDb, parts of the movie were also shot in Vancouver and other parts of Ontario.

A report in Blogto.com suggests that the shooting location within the city included the University of Toronto. There is a scene in the movie where RoboCop is being shown to the city of Detroit, that scene is reportedly shot in the University of Toronto.

A few scenes in the movie were also filmed in Hamilton and the movie was shot there for 5 nights.

A few portions of the film have also been filmed in Detroit.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Plot of the film

The movie is set in the year 2028 where a multinational conglomerate OmniCorp revolutionized warfare. They do so by introducing robots peacekeepers in hot spots like Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran. The RoboCops are capable of maintaining law and order.

The CEO of the company then plans to introduce the machines for domestic purposes, which were originally being used for military purposes. However, the passage of the Dreyfus Act forbids the deployment of militarized drones in the United States. This further gives them the idea to propose a cyborg police officer.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Movie details

The movie released in the year 2014 and is directed by Jose Padilha and the movie is produced by Marc Abraham, Eric Newman. The movie stars Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton in lead roles and Samuel L Jackson, Michael K Williams, Jennifer Ehle and Abbie Cornish in key roles. roles. The movie is based on RoboCop by Edward Neumeier Michael Miner. Watch the trailer of the film below.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.