Where Was 'RoboCop' filmed? All Locations And More Interesting Details About The Movie

RoboCop is a film directed by Jose Padilha and written by Joshua Zeturmer. The film is very popular among the fans of science fiction and earned $242 million at the Box Office when it released in the year 2014. Recently, a lot of netizens have been looking for the answer to the question - Where was RoboCop filmed? Read on to know the Robocop filming locations, Where was RoboCop filmed and other details.
According to a report in Comingsoon.net, the movie was filmed in Toronto. According to the media portal, the movie went on floors on September 15, 2012.
The movie is set in the year 2028 where a multinational conglomerate OmniCorp revolutionized warfare. They do so by introducing robots peacekeepers in hot spots like Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran. The RoboCops are capable of maintaining law and order.
The CEO of the company then plans to introduce the machines for domestic purposes, which were originally being used for military purposes. However, the passage of the Dreyfus Act forbids the deployment of militarized drones in the United States. This further gives them the idea to propose a cyborg police officer.
The movie released in the year 2014 and is directed by Jose Padilha and the movie is produced by Marc Abraham, Eric Newman. The movie stars Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton in lead roles and Samuel L Jackson, Michael K Williams, Jennifer Ehle and Abbie Cornish in key roles. roles. The movie is based on RoboCop by Edward Neumeier Michael Miner. Watch the trailer of the film below.
