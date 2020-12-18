Where Was 'The Cowboys' Filmed? Know About The Important Shooting Locations

The Cowboys, directed by Mark Rydell, is a 1972 American Western flick. The film is an adaptation of a novel written by William Dale Jennings. It is about a rancher named Will Anderson who is ready to go on a cattle drive but he is left alone by his crew. As a result of this, he decides to train the schoolboys to become cowboys so that they can go with him on his adventure.

The film stars John Wayne, Bruce Dern, Sean Kelly, Colleen Dewhurst, Steve Benedict, Norman Howell, and others in pivotal roles. As a Western film, audiences have been curious to know where was Cowboys filmed. Read on to know about Cowboys filming locations.

Where was Cowboys filmed?

The Cowboys filming locations can be traced to Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Wayne is shown here as a cattleman. He hires schoolboys to drive the herd when his crew runs away due to the gold rush. Apart from this, the film has also been shot in visually appealing locations in Colorado and New Mexico as is reported on the IMDb site.

The Cowboys shooting locations spread in different parts of Colorado includes Castle Rock, Buckskin Joe Frontier Town & Railway - 1193 Fremont County Road 3A, Canon City, Durango.

The Cowboys shooting locations can also be found in Arizona. Some of the places where this iconic Western film has been shot include Empire Ranch, Sonoita, Hereford, and Coconino National Forest.

Galisteo, Chama, San Cristobal Ranch - 90 San Cristobal Ranch Road, Lamy, New Mexico, USA, Bonanza Creek Ranch - 15 Bonanza Creek Lane, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, Eaves Movie Ranch - 105 Rancho Alegre Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA are the places in New Mexico where this iconic Western film has been shot.

The film also has been shot in California. Laramie Street, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, Stage 18, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, Stage 12, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, and Stage 19, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard are the places in California where the film has been shot.

The Cowboys reviews

The Cowboys has a good rating of 7.4/10 on IMDB. The coming-of-age story in the Western genre was much appreciated by the audience. The script, excellent casting, and the dialogues further make the film so appealing.

