Where Was The Patriot Filmed? Read About The Filming Locations Of This Mel Gibson Movie

The Patriot is a 2000 film which was written by Robert Rodat and directed by Roland Emmerich. The film cast Mel Gibson as Captain/Colonel Benjamin Martin, Joely Richardson as Charlotte Selton, the late Heath Ledger as Corporal Gabriel Martin and Lisa Brenner as Anne Howard. The plot of the movie revolved around a man who is loyal to a British colonist but has a change of heart when his home town is under attack. The Patriot review was also quite positive and fans loved the movie. But where was The Patriot filmed?

The Patriot Filming Location

At the start of the film, it is mentioned that most of the scenes are shot in Berkeley County in South Carolina. South Carolina is the Southern state in the United States and is southwest to Georgia across the Savannah River. As the movie revolves around the American Civil War, it is well understood why the movie showcases the locations of this state. Mel Gibson's character Colonel Benjamin Martin also belongs to South Carolina. The film was also entirely shot in this state. Here's a look at some of the patriot shooting locations:

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina, is one of the biggest cities in the state. The College of Charleston is featured many times in the film and even Gibson is seen walking around it.

Cypress Gardens, Moncks Corn

There are many scenes in the movie where gardens are shown as militia’s secret headquarters. Reports indicate that the lagoon here was also drained to match some description in the movie. Many fans visit this part of the state to see where the film was shot. The Patriot Series was also shot here.

Mansfield Plantation, Georgetown

Georgetown was established in 1729 and this was before the founding of America. Mansfield Plantation is now a B&B and was used extensively in the shooting of the film. Many of the war sequences were shot here. This is one of the main The Patriot filming locations and even many of the massacre scenes were shot here.

