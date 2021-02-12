Where Was 'Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas' Filmed? Know Where The Movie Was Shot

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas directed by David Winning is the latest of the Christmas films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie revolves around Sarah a lawyer who is one of the five people to receive a mysterious invite to spend Christmas at an inn. Ben, who owns the inn, helps Sarah to discover the connection that binds the strangers together. The film’s setting of the cosy inn and Christmas festivities emits warmth and comfort. Naturally, viewers wanted to know where was Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas filmed. We bring to you a list of the movie's filming locations. Here is a scenic shot from the movie:

Also Read: Where Was 'Summer Villa' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas Filming Location

The 5 strangers in the movie were invited to the Snowfall Inn at Bevington, New York, which is the backdrop of the central plot of the story. Now, Bevington is an actual city, located in Iowa and not New York. And there is no actual inn called Snowfall Inn in Bevington. Let us take a look at where the movie was actually filmed.

Also Read: 'Campfire Kiss' Filming Location: Know Where The Picturesque Scenes Of The Film Were Shot

Langley, British Columbia

According to the Hallmark Channel's on-location video, the filming of Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas took place in the Township of Langley, British Columbia, Canada. The location lies in the eastern part of the Metro Vancouver Regional District. Langley is considered as one of the most preferred filming locations in all of British Columbia. The reason for this is that many film productions like to film in the area's neighbourhoods and studios including Martini Film Studios.

Also Read: 'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Other shows that have been shot in Langley are ‘The 100,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘You Me Her,’ and ‘Arrow.’ Due to such big productions, the economy of the township has vastly grown due to which the local residents and the business owners are very open to the filming experience.

Aldergrove

Aldergrove is one of the communities in the Township of Langley. It is known for the Aldergrove Regional Park and the Greater Vancouver Zoo. Aldergrove is known to be the most film-friendly community in the area. The interior shots of the film were shot in a large mansion located in Aldergrove. One more interesting fact is that another Hallmark movie, Coming Home For Christmas was also shot in Aldergrove's large mansion.

Also Read: Harry Potter Filming Locations You Can Visit In Real Life To Step Into Fantasy World

Hallmarks' Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas Cast

Lacey Chabert of the Mean Girls fame plays the female lead Sarah Thomas in the movie alongside Stephen Huszar who plays Ben. Other actors who also feature in this film are Leon as Jasper, Lini Evans as Karen, Doron Bell as Owen, Vienna Leacock as Cassidy and Jennifer Higgin as Frenchie among others. Check out the making of the Hallmark movie in the video below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.