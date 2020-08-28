Where Was Trinkets Filmed? See The Brianna Hildebrand Starrer's Filming Location

Trinkets is an American teen drama series based on a novel by Kirsten Smith. The show is created by Smith, Amy Andelson, and Emily Meyer. The first season released on Netflix on June 14, 2019. The story is about three girls who form an unexpected friendship when they meet each other at a Shoplifter's Anonymous meeting. Brianna Hildebrand plays the role of Elodie Davis, Kiana Madeira as Moe Truax, Quintessa Swindell as Tabitha Foster, Brandon Butler as Brady Finch, Larry Sullivan as Doug Davis. The show recently had its 10 episode part released on August 25th as the season 2.

Netflix's Trinkets filming locations

Netflix's Trinkets filming locations have majorly been in Portland which is the largest city of Oregon State in the U.S. According to Oregonlive, Trinkets was majorly filmed at Gladstone High School. The executive producer of the Netflix series, Brin Lukens mentioned to the portal that the series was filmed at Milwaukie and Clackamas primarily as well as at Oaks Amusement Park, downtown Portland, Sellwood, and other locations.

The Netflix series is adapted from a young adult novel written by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith. When Trinkets was being filmed, the shooting of other series like Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was also being filmed at that time. Even the high school series called Everything Sucks! and American Vandal Season 2 was also shot in Gladstone High School in Portland.

Trinkets series cast

Actor Brianna Hildebrand plays the role of Elodie Davis in Trinkets. Elodie portrays the role of an awkward teenager who moves from New Mexico to Portland, Oregon, to live with her father who has recently re-married. She has trouble making bonds and is upset about her mother. Moe and Tabitha are her best friends. Brianna Hildebrand is popularly known for her role in Deadpool. Kiana Madeira plays the role of Moe Truax in Trinkets. She is one of Elodie's best friends and is academically talented. She is also from a poor family and has many issues to deal with. Quintessa Swindell plays the role of Tabitha Foster. Tabitha is a kleptomaniac who comes from a wealthy family.

