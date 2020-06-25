Who Is Anna Osceola? Five Things To Know About John Hamm's Rumoured Girlfriend

Jonathan Daniel Hamm also popularly known as John Hamm, is a popular American actor and producer. John Hamm is best known for his role in AMC’s television drama series Mad Men. Recently John Hamm has been spotted multiple times with his rumoured girlfriend Anna Osceola, by various entertainment channels.

Who is Anna Osceola

Here are 5 things to know about John Hamm’s rumoured girlfriend

Anna Osceola appeared in Mad Men.

Anna Osceola appeared Mad Men series finale in 2015. In the series finale, John Hamm’s character Don Draper finds himself in California. He has a brief encounter with Clementine, a receptionist working at a wellness retreat, played by Osceola.

Image Credit - Ed Page (Twitter)

Mad Men wasn’t Anna Osceola’s only acting role

Anna Osceola got her big break in the movies in 2007. This was when she played the role of Charlie on the television film Not Another High School Show. Since, then the actor has appeared in various other shows, including Greek, Rizzoli & Isles and Law & Order: True Crime.

Image Credit -Ed Page (Twitter)

Anna Osceola is 17 years younger than Hamm

Anna Osceola was born on April 8, 1988, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. The actor is now 32 years old. The actor was born and raised in Massachusetts before she moved to California to pursue her acting dreams. There is a 17 year age difference between the rumoured couple, with John Hamm being 49 years old.

The two have been in touch long before they started dating

Anna Osceola has been spotted with John Hamm frequently in the past few months. The alleged couple was spotted playing Tennis together and even picking up takeout while adorning their safety masks due to COVID-19. But it has been claimed by some media portals that the rumoured couple stayed in touch after Anna Osceola’s appearance in Mad Men. They were spotted by an American entertainment channel in 2017, while they were having coffee together.

Image Credit - GossipKartel (Twitter)

Anna Osceola is a private person

The actor is very private when it comes to her personal life. Anna Osceola does not have an Instagram account, she isn’t even active on Twitter. John Hamm is also known for being very private about his life. Even the Mad Men actor is not active on Instagram and Twitter. Here is how netizens are reacting on twitter on the news of John Hamm dating Anna Osceola.

"Today I learned Jon Hamm is dating Anna Osceola, who played the receptionist at the retreat from the series finale". Perdón, pero parece la hija. pic.twitter.com/RHz2kriHM4 — Maribel (@maridiazromero) June 24, 2020

