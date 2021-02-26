Who Is Eleanor Calder? Know All About Ex-One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson's Girlfriend

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has been with his childhood sweetheart Eleanor Calder for quite a long time. Recently there were rumors of Louis Tomlinson marrying Eleanor. However, the singer quashed all the rumors and said that he is keen on proposing to Eleanor someday but not right now. Since then fans have been wondering about who is Eleanor Calder and how did the One Direction singer meet her.

Who is Eleanor Calder?

According to One Direction Fandom, Louis Tomlinson's girlfriend Eleanor is a graduate from the University of Manchester in the field of Sociology. She is an assistant stylist and was previously a fashion blogger who co-managed the fashion blog The Trend Pear along with her friend Max Hurd. Eleanor Calder and Louis Tomlinson originally dated from September 2011 to 2015. They got reunited in the year 2017.

In September 2011, Eleanor and Louis were introduced to each other by a friend of Harry. They announced their dating officially in the month of October in the year 2011. They both often accompanied each other to work-related events, social events, and tours. In 2015, the couple split up and in the year 2017, they got reunited.

Tomlinson in several interviews also stated that his debut solo album has covered all the details of his path to reconciliation with Eleanor, saying the tracks are a chronological map of the year they spent apart. He has also confirmed that the tracks Miss You and Always You are about Calder, and clarified Back To You is not about her. Louis Tomlinson's debut album's main song Walls has crossed over 1.4 crore views on Youtube.

Eleanor Calder's social media presence

Eleanor Calder is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans posted about her professional and life. Eleanor has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Recently, she posted several photos on her Instagram account where she can be seen enjoying the snowy weather of London. In the photos, Eleanor Calder can be spotted in a brown furry jacket enjoying the snow with her pet. Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: @eleanorcadle Instagram

