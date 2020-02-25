Who Is Nelson Cade III? 5 Things To Know About The 4-chair Turner On 'The Voice'

The Voice season 18 is a singing reality show where contestants are selected through auditions and are then refined by a panel of four coaches who guide and judge their performances. On the show, contestants compete with others in an attempt to become America’s next great voice. The Voice season 18 premiered on February 24th, 2020. Nelson Cade III was one of the performers to audition on the show and from the judges’ reactions, it can be said that he might become an important contestant in the coming season.

Here are 5 things to know about Nelson Cade III.

Nelson Cade III is a self-taught guitarist

According to a leading media portal, Nelson Cade III learned to play the guitar all by himself. It has also been reported that he had learned to play the piano when he was very young. He later got inspired to play the guitar and eventually taught himself to play it.

He is very active on social media

The contestant who was loved by all the judges is very active on social media accounts. As reported by various media portals, Nelson Cade III has a loyal fan base on his social media accounts where he keeps his fans updated with his music pieces. Apart from that, he also interacts with his fans and keeps them posted about his life.

Nelson Cade III performed with Stevie Wonder

On the show The Voice, the performer revealed that once he was performing at Skylight Gardens in Los Angeles where the iconic singer showed up. Nelson was asked by Stevie Wonder’s bodyguard if he could play alongside him. Nelson further revealed in his blog that he was so elated that he wanted to cry right then and there.

Nelson Cade III has done many gigs

It was revealed by Nelson Cade III in an interview with a leading media portal that he was once walking by a farmer’s market in Los Angeles and he had his guitar with him. One of the market’s organisers asked him if he would like to put up a gig there. Ever since that day, Nelson Cade III has put up many gigs at a number of venues.

Nelson’s first performance at the Voice

The contestant was loved by all the judges on the show’s premiere. He sang a terrific rendition of Stevie’s Pride and Joy. Judge John Legend was the first to turn his chair followed all the four judges turning their chair. Nelson got a whopping 4-chair turn on the premiere of the show.

