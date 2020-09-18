Who Is The Bartender In 'Deadpool 2'? Know If Ryan Reynolds Plays The Role Or Not

Deadpool 2 had been in the news for a lot of reasons both before and after its release. One thing that seems to have fans confused is does Ryan Reynolds play the bartender in Deadpool 2? This came after the previous actor, TJ Miller was named during the #MeToo movement that swept the entertainment by storm. Here's what this is about.

Who is the Bartender in Deadpool 2?

The bartender is an important character in the Deadpool series. He is named Weasel and is the foul-mouthed best friend of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool. He is also sort of a side-kick to the Marvel superhero who works as an information broker and arms dealer as well. However, occasionally Weasel also plays his opportunist side against Deadpool's interest.

In the first Deadpool movie, the bartender Weasel was essayed by TJ Miller. The latter also plays the character in the second movie which released in 2018. Contrary to speculations that Miller will be removed from the franchise owing to the #MeToo allegations against him, he was very much in the film. Hence, for those wondering does Ryan Reynolds play the bartender in Deadpool 2, he does not.

Who is the villain in Deadpool 2?

For the unversed, the Deadpool 2 villain is Cable aka Nathan Summers. He belongs to the X-Men Universe and is the son of Cyclops aka Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor. He is out to kill Russel Collins, a mutant criminal protected by Deadpool. Under his rough exterior, Cable is actually the good guy who cares for his family. In Deadpool 2, Cable is played by Josh Brolin, who interestingly also plays the other famous Marvel villain, Thanos.

Deadpool 2 cast

The Deadpool 2 cast shows Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Wade Wilson aka superhero Deadpool. Morena Baccarin also reprises her role as Wade's fiancee Vanessa. Josh Brolin features as Cable, the villain while Julian Dennison plays Firefist, Zazie Beetz plays Domino, T.J. Miller plays Weasel, Leslie Uggams plays Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapicic voices Colossus. Matt Damon and Brad Pitt play cameos as Redneck and Vanisher respectively.

