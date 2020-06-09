Why Black Cat's Entry In MCU's 'Spider-Man' Movies Could Be 'iconic'?

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise want the character of Black Cat to come to the big screen. Marvel movies are making the best use of comic material and are bringing comic book heroes to life ever since it released The Iron Man. It paved the way for a cinematic universe and a huge film franchise that gave other production houses a run for their money.

Marvel characters have always managed to garner a huge fan base. Spider-Man is one such character who commands a huge fan base. Read on to know bringing Black Cat into MCU could be 'iconic' according to many fans.

Spider-Man Villain Black Cat may appear in MCU?

The Spider-Man villain for the upcoming film has not been revealed yet but fans all over the internet are eager to see the character of Black Cat make an entry in the film. It has been speculated by the fans that Black Cat may appear in the coming films. Black Cat and Catwoman are two different characters.

Catwoman is a DC character that was last played by Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. It has also been played by Camren Bicondova in the show Gotham, and Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns.

Zoë Kravitz will be seen playing the role of Catwoman in the upcoming Batman film which will feature Robert Pattinson in the lead role. But the character of Black Cat is different and has not been introduced in the MCU yet. The main reason fans are looking forward to seeing the character in the MCU is because of the relationship she shares with the character of Peter Parker.

In the Marvel comics, Black Cat has been seen flirting with Spider-Man on several occasions. She has also made an appearance in the Spider-Man games. In the comics, she has played the role of a villain and for a brief period of time, the two have been romantically involved. In the past, Parker has been involved with a girl whose father turns out to be a villain. In Sony’s Spider-Man films, Felicity Jones portrays the character of Felicia Hardy, who is Black Cat in the Marvel comics.

