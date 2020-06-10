13 Reasons Why Spoilers: What Happened To Monty In Season 3? Find Out Monty's Fate

13 Reasons Why’s final season is out on Netflix. Season 4 of the show dropped on June 5, 2020. This season revolves around Clay Jensen as he struggles with his plummeting mental health. Clay lives under constant fear and guilt for falsely framing Monty for Bryce’s murder.

Monty is played by actor Timothy Granaderos. He was one of the lead antagonists in season 2. He became one of the most despised characters in the show when he sexually assaulted Tyler. However, season 3 of the show, shocked viewers when the makers revealed the vulnerable and human side of Monty de la Cruz. This helped the viewers to understand the complexity of his character. But, the end of season 3, brought a grim fate for Monty.

What happened to Monty in season 3?

In the beginning of season 3, Monty seemed unashamed for his actions. He was still threatening and scaring Tyler when they crossed paths in the school hallway. However, in the latter half of the show, we come to know that Monty is gay. Monty’s sexuality was kept comfortably hidden from the viewers for three seasons.

Monty in 13 Reasons Why meets Winston Williams when attends a high school party. Through Winston, who is another high schooler, Monty’s fears surrounding his sexuality are revealed to the audience. Monty keeps his sexuality a secret from both his family and friends. In spite of Monty’s reluctance, a closeness develops between Monty and Winston.

How does Monty in 13 Reasons Why end up in prison?

When Clay and his friends come to know about Monty’s actions, they urge Tyler to report the assault to the cops. Monty ends up in the prison with sexual assault charges. He gets titled “Child Rapist.” In Monty’s last scene, his father visits him in prison. Monty’s father rebukes him for being gay, and for his actions with Tyler.

When Monty is still in prison, Clay and Ani discover that it was Alex who killed Bryce. Hence, to protect Alex they create a web of lies. Thus falsely framing Monty for Bryce’s murder. Ani explains their action to Winston in the last scene of 13 Reasons Why season 3. She claims, that Monty was gone, there was no saving him from the law for what he had done to Tyler. Hence, Clay, Ani and the group choose to protect Alex.

How did Monty die?

When Monty is in prison, the word of his actions with Tyler spread. Monty ends up getting killed by his prison inmates in a tussle. However, 13 Reasons Why season 3 received appreciation by the critics. Critics appreciated the show, for not letting Monty die as an evil villain, but instead, giving him a justified story.

