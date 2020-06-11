'13 Reasons Why 4' Cast: Is The Liberty High Gang All The Same Or Has Something Changed?

13 Reasons Why season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. The final season of the teen drama dropped on June 5, 2020. This season follows the journey of Clay Jensen, played by actor Dylan Minnette. Season 4 of the show introduced some new characters to us. Some characters from season 3 unexpectedly played an important role in the story as well. Here is a look at 13 Reasons Why Season 4 cast.

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

From season 1, Clay Jensen has played an important role in the storyline. From having a crush on Hannah Baker to uncovering why she killed herself, Clay Jensen discovered truths about Bryce Walker, Monty and many others. In season four, Clay’s guilt from his actions over the past three seasons starts to place the ultimate strain on his mental health.

Brandon Flynn plays Justin Foley

Justin Foley is the first person Hannah Baker mentioned in her tapes. Since then, Justin has developed a heroin addiction and later was adopted by Clay’s parents after being homeless. It would be interesting to see if in 13 Reasons Why seasons 4, Justin will finally be able to win his battle with substance abuse or not.

Alisha Boe plays Jessica Davis

The Student Body President to a survivor of sexual assault, Jessica Davis has come a long way in the storyline. Not to forget, she was the one who covered Bryce’s murder after witnessing his death. In the new season, it would be interesting for the audience to see if Jessica will be able to stop Clay from unravelling in the presence of Winston and if she has completely made peace with Justin’s part in the rape attempt.

Christian Navarro plays Tony Padilla

Tony became a suspect in Bryce’s murder last season. Later, it was revealed that Bryce’s father had Tony’s father deported to Mexico. Season 4 will likely see Tony trying to bring his family back to the US and retrieve his sister.

Ross Butler plays Zach Dempsey

Zach was revealed to be Hannah Baker’s ex-boyfriend. He had his football career ruined after a fight with Bryce busted his knee and played a role in covering up Alex’s murder of Bryce. Season 4 will see Zach develop in an unexpected direction – how he will cope with the deaths of his former friends Bryce and Monty.

Other characters in 13 Reasons Why Season 4 cast

Grace Saif plays Ani Achola

Timothy Granderos plays Monty de la Cruz

Justin Prentice plays Bryce Walker

Devin Druid plays Tyler Down

Miles Heizer plays Alex Standall

New characters in 13 Reasons Why Season 4 cast

Diego Torres, played by actor Jan Luis Castellanos

Winston Williams, played by actor Deaken Bluman

Estella de la Cruz Inde Navarrette

Dr Robert Ellman played by Gary Sinise

Dean Foundry

