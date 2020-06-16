Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Team Up To Make A Thriller Titled 'Emancipation'

In this time of lockdown, the entertainment industry has faced a lot of problems as production houses are unable to shoot any of the projects they were working on. However, these activities have slowly been starting as people are learning to live with the virus. It was recently reported that Hollywood star Will Smith will be seen in a new Antoine Fuqua's film. This film will be a thriller titled Emancipation. Here is all known about it so far.

Will Smith to star in Emancipation

Emancipation is a film scripted by William N. Collage. Reportedly, this movie is based on a true story of a runaway slave named Peter. The film's story will revolve around Peter, and how has to keep himself safe from the ruthless hunters and a vast stretch of dangerous swamps if he wants to successfully escape to freedom.

Reports state that the film's shooting may begin in early 2021. The film is co-produced by Will Smith and the production was going to be much sooner but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Smith talked about the health crisis in the latest episode of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. While talking he was seen joking on how his film I Am Legend is responsible for "a lot of the misinformation" surrounding the pandemic. On the show, he was seen along with his daughter Willow Smith, son Trey Smith, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

Other than this, Will Smith was shooting for the biopic King Richard but the production stopped due to the pandemic. In this film, he will be seen in the role of Richard Williams who was the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Apart from this, an entertainment portal revealed how Disney is developing a miniseries on Genie from Aladdin. The series will see the Men in Black actor reprising his role as Genie. It is reported to focus on the things that happened between Aladdin 1 and 2. Apart from this, a sequel to 2019's Aladdin is also in the works. This news has come out in February.

