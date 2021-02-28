Will Smith's Social Media Posts Which Prove He Is As Hilarious As His On-screen Characters

Will Smith has developed a reputation for being a multi-faceted personality. Throughout the years, he has proven that he can fit well in a serious drama feature presentation and even add a dose of hilarity almost effortlessly to a slapstick comedy film. His social media post, similarly, are quite reflective of that. This article will talk about those social media posts that have been released through Will Smith's Instagram by the actor himself which proves that Will Smith the person is as hilarious as Will Smith the actor. The photos/videos that can be found below have been sourced from Will Smith's Instagram.

1) Will Smith's birthday post for Adrienne "Gammy" Norris:

Will Smith wished his fellow friend and industry mate Adrienn "Gammy" Norris in a rather unconventional way. The Concussion star took to Instagram and instead of posting a picture/selfie with Adrienne. He simply posted a video of her sleeping while the two were travelling together. The video can also be found in the list of Will Smith's photos and videos on Instagram.

2) The recreation of the cooking pan scene from "Th Fresh Prince...."

Arguably, one of the most memorable moments from "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" featuring Will Smith is the one in which he can be seen deep-cooking a meal to the extent that he sets the cooking pan itself on fire. The video below sees him recreate that very same episode from the hit series. The post can be found below as well as the library of Will Smith's videos and photos on Instagram.

3) When he revealed the secret to Jason Derulo's "silky" voice

In this post, Will Smith can be seen saying that he has finally figured out the reason renowned singer-songwriter sounds like the way he does. The post sees Smith jokingly crediting the Fabric Softeners of the world for the same. What happens in the final moments of the video is something that would surprise many. The post below can be found in the list of Will Smith's videos on Instagram.

4) Will Smith's Public Service Announcement Video:

Sometime during the third quarter of 2020, Will Smith promoted the notion of wearing a mask and frequently sanitizing each and every surface through a unique post. The video below may mildly remind the readers of some of the science fiction presentations that he has been a part of in the past. The video can be found below as well as in the list of Will Smith's photos and videos on Instagram.

5) Will Smith's hilarious workout video

Will Smith, as is known to many, has played a myriad of characters in action films. In order to play a character that engages in hand-to-hand combat often, one must stay fit and keep working out. The video below is from one of the workout sessions of Will Smith and his home gym partner, Jason Derulo. Watch the video to see how it unfolds.

