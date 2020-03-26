The Debate
The Debate
'Bob The Builder' Voice Artist William Dufris Passes Away At 62

Hollywood News

'Bob The Builder' artist William Dufris passes away due to cancer. He was a famous artist who dubbed for the character Bob till 2006. Read for more details.

bob the builder

The official Twitter handle of Pocket Universe Production recently revealed the news of sad demise of William Dufris of Bob The Builder fame. The co-founder of the production house lost his battle with cancer. A number of people can be seen mourning at the loss of their childhood hero.

William Dufris passes away at the age of 62

William Dufris was the man who lent his voice to Bob’s character from the famous animated series Bob The Builder. The 62-year-old artist dubbed for the character in the US and Canada version of the show. He had been a significant part of the character until 2006, which includes close to 75 episodes.

He had also been a part of Spider-Man where he dubbed for the lead character, Peter Parker. William Dufris was also the director of The Vault of Drama. He was also the co-founder of Pocket Universe Production, that released the news of his untimely demise. They wrote how the loss has left a lot of people with a hole in their heart. Have a look at the tweet put up by them here.

Fans mourn the death of a legend

A number of people expressed their grief over the sad demise of William Dufris. They have referred to him as the original voice behind the character Bob from Bob The Builder. The show has been a significant part of all the 90s kids’ childhood and hence it has left a huge section of audience heartbroken. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Image Courtesy: Pocket Universe Productions Twitter

 

 

77 PEOPLE SHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS