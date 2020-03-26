'Bob The Builder' Voice Artist William Dufris Passes Away At 62

The official Twitter handle of Pocket Universe Production recently revealed the news of sad demise of William Dufris of Bob The Builder fame. The co-founder of the production house lost his battle with cancer. A number of people can be seen mourning at the loss of their childhood hero.

William Dufris passes away at the age of 62

William Dufris was the man who lent his voice to Bob’s character from the famous animated series Bob The Builder. The 62-year-old artist dubbed for the character in the US and Canada version of the show. He had been a significant part of the character until 2006, which includes close to 75 episodes.

He had also been a part of Spider-Man where he dubbed for the lead character, Peter Parker. William Dufris was also the director of The Vault of Drama. He was also the co-founder of Pocket Universe Production, that released the news of his untimely demise. They wrote how the loss has left a lot of people with a hole in their heart. Have a look at the tweet put up by them here.

We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of “EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror”, William Dufris, has died from cancer.



There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later.



Bless you, Bill. pic.twitter.com/QHrZ69i6ti — Pocket Universe Productions (@PocketPlot) March 24, 2020

Fans mourn the death of a legend

A number of people expressed their grief over the sad demise of William Dufris. They have referred to him as the original voice behind the character Bob from Bob The Builder. The show has been a significant part of all the 90s kids’ childhood and hence it has left a huge section of audience heartbroken. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Hey @Jae_Day6 , Idk if you heard the news but the voice actor of #BobTheBuilder sadly passed away😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CJIJx4IVpI — MultifanDom 🇰🇷💞💖👐🏾😄 (@SingingStar914) March 26, 2020

Image Courtesy: Pocket Universe Productions Twitter

