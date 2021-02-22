Woody Allen Responds To 'Allen V. Farrow' Series & Daughter Dylan Farrow's Allegations

Soon after the release of the documentary miniseries Allen v. Farrow, Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn released a joint statement, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The series debuted on Sunday, February 21 and traces the events surrounding the alleged Woody Allen sexual abuse allegation. The director and his wife claimed that the documentarians who made the documentary have ‘no interest in truth’.

According to the spokesperson of Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn, the creators of the series have secretively spent years ‘collaborating’ with the Farrow to come up with a ‘hatched job riddled with falsehoods’. The couple in the statement revealed that they were approached by makers of the show less than two months ago and were only given a few days to respond which they ‘declined’. Talking about the entire custody battle, Woody claims that all the alleged accusations were ‘categorically false’.

Further, the statement explains that multiple agencies investigated the matter and found that ‘absolutely no abuse had ever taken place’. Allen also slammed HBO hinting that the network has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. As per Allen, the documentary series may ‘gain attention’ but it does not change the facts.

For the unversed, it was almost 2 decades ago when the director and former girlfriend Mia Farrow embroiled in a custody battle for their children Dylan, Ronan and Moses Farrow. During the trial, adopted daughter Dylan Farrow alleged that she was sexually exploited by her father at age 7. This series probes and tracks down court documents police reports, a videotaped account of Dylan along with some witnesses who were publicly interviewed for the first time.

Ever since the allegations were made public, Woody Allen has continually denied all the accusations. He maintains that Mia made up all the accusations to retaliate that Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were in a romantic relationship. On the other hand, Mia has previously denied the claim. Back in the 1990s when the allegation went public, Woody stated that “it is an unconscionable and gruesomely damaging manipulation of innocent children for vindictive and self-serving motives”, as per E!.

(Promo Image Source: Shutterstock)

