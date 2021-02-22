Where Is 'FantomWorks' Filmed? Here's Shooting Locations Of The Reality Television Series

FantomWorks is a reality television series based on Dan Short and his car restoration shop. As a former test pilot, Dan Short hopes that FantomWorks will become a classic car restoration shop that runs with military precision. Instead, he is finding out that when making old cars better than new, nothing goes according to plan. After a stint in the Army, Short decided to make his passion for classic cars his life's work, and FantomWorks was born.

Today, the company is the largest auto restoration shop in the U.S., and this reality series shows how Short and his team meticulously refurbish some of America's favourite rides. Drama ensues in the form of personality clashes, cost overruns, irate customers, and other issues, which are compounded by Short's reputation as a straight shooter who won't accept substandard results. The first episode of the series premiered on June 30, 2013. Here is FantomWorks's filming location.

Also Read | Where Was 'Joe Kidd' Filmed? See The Filming Locations Of The Clint Eastwood Starrer

Where is FantomWorks filmed?

According to a report by FantomWork's official website, the show is filmed on location at DRS Automotive FantomWorks. It is a full restoration garage for classic automobiles, Americana, aircraft, and boats. FantomWorks has projects both on and off-screen and there is constant filming to show several projects at once. The automotive repair shop is located on Hampton Boulevard near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. It is 52,000 square feet in size and is one of the largest car repair facilities in the country. All restorations are paid for by the customer.

Also Read | Where Was 'Sixteen Candles' Filmed? Here's A Detailed Look At Its Shooting Locations

FantomWorks is a fully functioning antique vehicle restoration company and provides a range of services including full restorations, modifications, tune-ups, and inspections. The show proved to be one of the most popular on the network, and it lasted an incredible eight seasons. Dan Short, the owner of FantomWorks started the shop in 2006, much before the reality show began and since then he's worked on transforming a plethora of vintage cars and motorcycles. The reality show went off air in the year 2019 after being cancelled by Motor Trend. The 9th and final season of the series premiered on December 5, 2018, after a successful 6-year run.

Also Read | Where Was 'Finding Alice' Filmed? Digging Deeper Suggests That It Is Filmed In Surrey

Also Read | Where Was 'Attack Of The Clones' Filmed? Check Out The Star Wars Film's Shooting Location

Image Credits: FantomWorks Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.