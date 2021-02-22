Is 'White House Farm' Based On A Real Story? Read Details Of This Crime Drama Series

White House Farm sent chills down the spine of the audience with its horrific plot. Directed by Paul Whittington and written by Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler, this British crime drama series was released in 2020. The plot follows gruesome murders that took place on August 7, 1985, in Essex wherein an entire family of five members, three generations of the Bamber-Caffell family were murdered in cold blood. Thie victims included Sheila Caffell who was 24-years-old, her six-year-old twins and her 61-year-olds adoptive parents. The series received a lukewarm response but left the audience wondering is White House Farm based on a real story?

Also read | Is 'The Little Things' Based On A True Story? See Details About The Crime Thriller

Also read | Is 'Tribhanga' Based On Real Story? See Details About The Social-drama Here

Is White House Farm based on a real story?

According to a report by The Sun, Jeremy Bamber who was the adoptive son of the family claimed that he received a call from his father, Neville, frantically saying that Sheila had gone 'crazy' with a gun. He also claimed that he was at his own place a few miles away. Following this lead, the police reached the conclusion that Sheila shot her entire family before shooting herself as well. But detective Sergeant Stan Jones who was in charge of the case doubted Jeremy because the gun Sheila had used to kill herself was too long. This caused the police to shift their attention to Jeremy.

Further, Sheila's husband, Colin Caffel claimed that Jeremy's sadness would vanish once the media would go away as well. He would also jovially crack jokes and say that he could not wait to go home to his girlfriend. A few weeks later, he also contacted The Sun to sell his late sister's topless pictures. Lastly, his current girlfriend Julie Mugford got in touch with the police and told them that Jeremy planned to kill the family to inherit the £500,000 estate.

Sheila had been suspected because she had diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. She was also not on good terms with her adoptive parents. She also was a drug addict and had debts worth £40,000. Currently, Jeremy is serving his life imprisonment sentence. He still also claims that he is innocent and that he has no hand in murdering his family.

About White House Farm cast

The cast of the series starred Freddie Fox as Jeremy Bamber, Cressida Bonas as Sheila Caffel, and Mark Stanley as Colin Caffell. Mark Addy played the character of DS Stan Jones, the detective. The series has six episodes and premiered on February 12, 2020.

Also read | Is 'The Widower' Based On A True Story? Did Thomas Randolph Real?

Also read | Who Is Bobby Spencer In Netflix's 'The Crew'? Is He Based On A Real Person?

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.