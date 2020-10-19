Zac Efron Celebrates Birthday With GF Vanessa In Australia; Details Inside

Zac Efron is a Hollywood actor who rose to fame with movies like High School Musical, 17 Again and many more. Recently he was seen in movies like Baywatch (2017), The Greatest Showman (2017), Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019), and Scoob! (2020). Currently, the actor is enjoying a relaxed time in Australia with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, who is an Australian model. The actor recently celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 18 with his GF in Australia.

ALSO READ| Zac Efron's Net Worth: Know All About 'The High School Musical' Actor's Net Worth

Zac Efron Celebrates 33rd Birthday in Australia

According to People magazine, the couple had a star-studded party in Byron Bay. According to Daily Mail, the guests also included Chris and Liam Hemsworth's dad Craig, tennis professional Pat Rafter, radio host Kyle Sandilands and Renée Bargh as well. According to the speculations, the couple had met in June, in Australia itself when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. Valladares on the other hand has modelled for several Australian brands like Love St., Of the Sun and RVCA.

Prior to his link-ups with Vanessa, Efron was linked to Sarah Bro in March 2019, his Baywatch costar Alexandria Daddario, and even his High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens. On another note, there have been rumours doing the rounds that Zac Efron has been looking for houses to buy in Australia. People portal had also reported that he feels he wants to move out of Hollywood as the big city life does not suit him anymore. The actor wants to move to Australia for various reasons. There are speculations that Hollywood heartthrob is relocating for his girlfriend.

ALSO READ| Rebecca Ferguson's Birthday: Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'Nye Tider' Actor

ALSO READ| Zac Efron's Rumoured GF Has Helped Him Calm Down A Lot Due To Few Reasons: Reports

On the work front, Zac Efron is part of the cast ensemble of Firestarter adaptation which is currently in development at Universal and Blumhouse. The horror drama is based on Stephen King’s novel that tracks the story of a young girl who can create and control fire with her mind. The girl is kidnapped by a secret government agency that wants to control her powerful gift as a weapon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Keith Thomas will be helming the film. Meanwhile, Zac Efron is also joining the remake of the 1987 hit comedy Three Men and a Baby. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+. However, no director has been assigned for the remake of as of yet.

ALSO READ| Zac Efron's Girlfriend: Who Is Halston Sage? Learn More About The Actor

Promo Image courtesy: Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.