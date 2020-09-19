Ziggy Marley's Home Simple Yet Royal And Filled With Aesthetic Artworks; See Pictures

Ziggy Marley, Jamaican musician and the descendant of the reggae icon Bob Marley, recently gave his fans a sneak peek of his lavish house. As reported by Architectural Digest, when Ziggy went on a house-hunting after running out of space, they settled for a 1000-square-foot Spanish Colonial in LA’s Toluca Lake neighbourhood. This house is reportedly twice as large when compared to their previous apartment in Beverly Hills.

Ziggy Marley’s house tour

During his interaction, Ziggy Marley told the portal that he bought the house not because of its appearance but because of the overwhelming vibe he received after looking at the ‘welcoming space’. According to Ziggy, it doesn’t matter how the house looks or how many bedrooms does it contain. For him, it always comes down to ‘how it makes him feel’. Ziggy also revealed that while purchasing the house, he liked the ‘spirit’ and ‘vibe’ of the home.

In one of the pictures shared by the portal, Ziggy appears to be sitting in his living room which has an ensemble collection of art placed on the polished white walls. There’s a massive piano placed at the corner of his living room. Along with this, the modernised furnished living room is aptly complementing the artistic look of the house. The round marble table of the living room has a humungous book like containers placed on it. Take a look:

Another photo of the house features his kids relaxing on royal blue furniture. With wooden furnished roofs, the house has aesthetic home decor placed all over it. Explaining his taste in style, Ziggy said that he prefers something that is simple yet royal. His house perfectly embodies the musician’s twin design philosophies. Talking about the same, he told the outlet, for him, royal means ‘high ceilings’, he like space and doesn’t feel comfortable in cramped places.

The report further states, that the Marley family has a basketball court in the backyard whilst Ziggy’s favourite space in the entire house is the main bedroom. The family also a home garden in the front patio garden. The family grows cucumbers, tomatoes, bean and other vegetables at home.

(Promo Image Source: Architecture Digest Instagram & Photo by Jenna Peffley)

