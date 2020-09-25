Hyun Bin’s Birthday Ringed In With Adorable Pictures Of His Childhood Shared By His Agency

Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin ringed in his birthday earlier today. The actor turns 38 today and fans poured in wishes through social media. Hyun Bin’s agency VASTE Entertainment had a surprise post planned for the actor. The agency shared childhood pictures of the actor which were loved by all.

'Crash Landing On You' actor Hyun Bin’s childhood pictures

In the pictures, Hyun Bin is dressed up in overalls and bright coloured T-shirts. The actor’s age in the picture is not known, but it is from his toddler days. He is "all smiles" in both the pictures. Check out the post below-

Check out Hyun Bin’s childhood photos as shared by the agency

The Crash Landing On You actor’s fans and followers had several reactions on the pictures. The fans were ecstatic to see new pictures of the actor. The pictures of the actor were never-seen-before stills of the actor’s toddler days. One fan reacted, “Happy Birthday Hyun Bin!!! We can't wait to see you again after your quarantine!” and another fan reacted by saying that, “Happy Birthday our daddy! proud to be binjin shipper from Indonesia, go go go!!!”

Check out fan reactions on the picture shared on Hyun Bin’s birthday

Snippet Credits: Vaste Entertainment’s Instagram

On the professional front

Hyun Bin has confirmed his participation in the upcoming film Bargaining. The actor will be essaying the lead role in the film. According to a report in Soompi, a Korean media portal, the film is under production. The film will be shot in locations outside of Korea, that is Jordan. He recently returned from the filming locations. Hyun Bin is also discussing several other dramas apart from filming Bargaining. The actor has no confirmed dramas in the pipeline yet.

