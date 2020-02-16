4 Times Eminem Took Down His Haters With His Lyrical Abilities

Eminem has caused many controversies, besides garnering praise for his songwriting. His self-awareness and skillful songwriting abilities make him an undeniably talented artist. Eminem’s ferocious wordplay followed by endlessly rhyming metaphors have garnered him praise from critics. But there are many other reasons why Eminem is loved by everyone. We have listed down the tracks by which he has taken down his haters with his relevant lyrics.

1. Role Model

In the first verse of Role Model, Eminem has attempted to redirect the audience’s criticisms most subtly. He has a strong answer to society, who talked about his violent content and lyrics. The artist reveals that the type of taboos he promotes are the ones that are usually depicted in various shows. He added that Jerry Springer’s also showcases unstable people pitting against each other.

2. The Way I Am

The Detroit based rapper’s early hits were so popular that they made him a hit. He stood on the same platform with the other artists and pop-stars whom he mocked in his various raps. But he made that fade away in The Way I Am.

3. Cleanin’ Out My Closet

It tells the story of the tragic phase in Eminem’s life. It describes his father abandoning him as a kid, troubled relationship with his mother and his wife. The lyrics are about mental illness and how caretakers seek sympathy from others by exaggerating their illness.

4. Rap God

Rap God is widely known for its discussion on homophobia and violent lyrics. His frequent use of the word “gay” led to controversy. Talking about the incredible wordplay by Eminem, this song also gained massive critical appreciation.

