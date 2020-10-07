AC/DC Finally Drops Their New Song ‘Shot In The Dark’; Check Out

AC/DC is an iconic rock band that was formed in the early 70s by Malcolm and Angus Young. The band has finally returned with its new project PWR UP. On October 7, the band unveiled their first single from the PWR UP album. They dropped the audio of Shot In The Dark song.

Also Read | AC/DC Shares Band's New Lineup Including Former Members Phil Rudd And Brian Johnson

AC/DC drop their new song Shot In The Dark

A week ago, AC/DC started teasing their fans by giving hints of their new album PWR UP. On October 7, they finally unveiled their first song from the album. The rock song is called Shot In The Dark. The official video of Shot In The Dark is dropped by the band. The poster has AC/DC logo on the stage with thunder in the middle. AC/DC also revealed that the entire album will be out on November 13 on their social media handles.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The AC/DC T-shirt Better?

The song has a nostalgic feel with Brian Johnson’s voice. Brian had left the band in 2016 and has finally reunited with the band. The album PWR UP will be their comeback after Rock or Bust in 2014. The album will be dedicated to the late member guitarist Malcolm Young. A few days ago, they revealed the return of three members – singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams, and drummer Phil Rudd. They also shared the new band lineup on their social media.

The new band lineup will include lead guitarist Angus Young; lead vocalist Brian Johnson; bass guitarist Cliff Williams; drummer Phil Rudd; and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. Angus Young and Stevie were originally a part of the band along with late guitarist Malcolm Young. Brian Johnson, the lead singer of PWR UP, was a part of AC/DC from 1980 to 2016.

Also Read | The Rolling Stones' New Song 'Living In A Ghost Town' Is Relatable To Today's Time; Read

All about AC/DC

AC/DC was known to be one of the best bands across the world in the 70s. AC/DC's songs garnered a huge response globally and made them popular amongst the youth. The band was first established in Sydney, Australia in 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

The band has had many members join over the years and had phases wherein they gained popularity again. AC/DC is one of the most influential names in the Rock and Roll genre. Their songs from albums like Highway to Hell, Back In Black, T.N.T and Let There Be Rock gained them a huge fan following globally.

Also Read | Dad Manages To Get Baby 'sing' AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck', Video Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.