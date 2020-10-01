AC/DC Shares Band's New Lineup Including Former Members Phil Rudd And Brian Johnson

AC/DC is all set to make a return this year with a new line up of artists. Just a few days ago, AC/DC shared a short video clip teasing their return. On September 30, 2020, the band officially confirmed their comeback and also revealed the new lineup that will continue the legacy of AC/DC. Moreover, the band has also been teasing a new project with #PWRUP.

AC/DC finally announces new linkup for coming years

Above is AC/DC's official announcement that was shared online on Facebook. The announcement contains a photo of the new band lineup, lead guitarist Angus Young, lead vocalist Brian Johnson, bass guitarist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. Out of these five members, Angus and Stevie Young were already part of the band's previous lineup. The three new members are not really 'new', as each one of them has been a part of the band in the past decade.

Brian Johnson was part of AC/DC from 1980 to 2016. However, he took a temporary hiatus from the band due to tinnitus which affected his hearing. Meanwhile, Phil Rudd had to leave the band in 2015 after he was arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances.

Cliff Williams announced his retirement in 2016, but he is now back to play the Bass Guitar for the band's new lineup. AC/DC's return is one of the hottest topics on the internet right now. The band's return announcement had over 71K likes on Facebook. AC/DC has also been promoting an upcoming project titled PWR UP. All their latest posts, including the return announcement, were tagged with #PWRUP. Fans are unsure whether this project is a new album or something else. AC/DC has not yet shared what PWR UP really is.

AC/DC is considered to be one of the best Rock Bands in the entire world. The band was first conceived in Sydney Australia on in 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. Since then, the band has been one of the most influential names in the Rock and Roll music industry.

