Dad Manages To Get Baby 'sing' AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck', Video Goes Viral

A father made a unique video of his baby covering a rock classic Thunderstruck by AC/DC which has now taken over the internet by storm as it has already received millions of views. YouTuber Matt MacMillan used sounds of his son Ryan to create the cover of the song. He spent a year recording baby Ryan to get 80 clips which he then turned it into a library of notes.

The video was uploaded on YouTube with a caption that read, “I recorded my son making baby noises, figured out the notes he made and arranged them into "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC”.

The one minute 45 seconds video has received more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While speaking to an international media outlet, MacMillan said that he made a conscious effort to try and record every single sound the baby made so that he could get all the notes for the song.

In the video, the father also included other noises of Ryan, including his sneeze into a cymbal smash and his floor steps into a snare drum. He further said that his wife was relieved when he finished the video as whenever he used to edit, his wife used to think the kids were crying and she would run upstairs only to see him editing.

He also told the media outlet that he is also planning to release more recordings and make his kids involved in making music. He further added that he recently bought a ukulele and learned Old McDonald on it so that Ryan's elder sister, Ella could dance while he plays it.

'Dad of the year'

The video which has received millions of views also received comments like, “Well done! You also have something to entertain family & friends at Ryan’s wedding reception. You know...just in case he rebels a bit too much in those teen years! Very original and flat-out heartwarming. Dad of the year for sure!”.

Another YouTube user commented, “This is like the best thing I've ever seen on the internet. And I've been on the internet constantly for 20 years. Amazing life accomplishment for Matt MacMillan. Truly, congratulations to you, Mr. MacMillan. Something you can always be proud of. I will probably watch this every day for the next 10 years, just to get my daily dose of the 'happiness pill' you've put out there for the world... Something much needed these days. It's also a monument to human ingenuity. Thank you for this gift.”.

