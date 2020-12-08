Twitter 2020: 'Aarya', 'Money Heist' Top List For Most Tweeted About Web Series In India

The year 2020 might go down as the year of lockdown and the pandemic but the year also saw some of the best content being released on OTT platforms. A lot of people had been binge-watching on web series in the past few weeks as the theatres were shut because of the pandemic. During the lockdown, a lot of new web series released for the viewers and went on to become huge hits. Social media was also abuzz when the web series dropped on the OTT platforms. Twitter India recently released their #ThisHappened recap of Twitter 2020 in which they announced the list of 2020 most tweeted about web series. For all the people who are curious to know about which web series topped the list on Twitter 2020.

2020 Most tweeted about web series

The series that topped the list in 2020 most tweeted about web series in India this year is Mirzapur 2. It was followed by Money Heist on the second spot. Another Indian web series that held the spot in top 3 of 2020 most tweeted about web series in India is Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya. Here is a look at the list released by Twitter 2020.

Money Heist

The fourth season of Money Heist dropped earlier this year and went on to become a huge hit all over the world. The show enjoys a massive fan following among Indian viewers which made the show grab the second spot in the list. The popular Spanish series is renewed for a fifth and final season of the heist crime drama. Ever since the release of Money Heist season 4, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the fifth season. The Money Heist cast has been sharing some behind the scenes pictures of season 5 on their social media handles too.

Aarya

Aarya marked the debut of Sushmita Sen on the digital space. The series where Sushmita Sen played the titular role of Aarya marked her return to acting after a gap of five years. The web series received a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The plot of the show and performances by all the actors earned praises from the viewers. The makers had announced in July that the series will be coming back for a second season.

