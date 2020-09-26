'Always On Lookout For New Talent': Aditya Narayan To Fan Who Desires To Work With Him

Singer Aditya Narayan, in a recent QnA session online, revealed that he is always on the lookout for fresh talent. Aditya Narayan also exclaimed that he is ready to work with new and exciting talent. Interestingly, Aditya Narayan also promised to give work to his fans if they are talented and hardworking.

Aditya Narayan engages in fun QnA session

Further in the QnA session, Aditya Narayan revealed about his favourite food, forthcoming work, and more. He disclosed that he would have a couple of independent music albums and a few Bollywood songs lined up for release. "I have a couple of songs releasing this year under my own label as well as another Bollywood track," (sic) wrote Aditya Narayan. The singer further revealed that he loves Indian delicacies more than any.

Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, made a crackling debut as a singer with Nepalese movie Mohani (1992). After his debut, Aditya Narayan featured in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela as a child artist. The movie, starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, has Aditya in a cameo appearance. Interestingly, Aditya Narayan crooned a song for the film with singer Asha Bhosle, which turned him into an overnight sensation. The movie recently completed 20 years of its release.

Aditya Narayan has been part of the film industry for the past two decades. He has worked as an actor and singer with several mavericks like AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, among others. Aditya last lent his voice for an AR Rahman's composition. He sang the song, Mera Naam Kizzie, from the movie Dil Bechara (2020). The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead is the official remake of English film The Fault in Our Stars (2014).

Besides singing and acting, Aditya Narayan is appreciated by the audience for his impressive hosting skills. He has hosted shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (2007-2017), X Factor India (2011), Entertainment Ki Raat (2018), Indian Idol (2019-2020). Aditya Narayan last hosted Sony TV's Indian Idol 12.

