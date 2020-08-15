Adnan Sami's Birthday: 3 Times The 'Lift Kara De' Singer Gave Befitting Replies To Trolls

Popular singer Adnan Sami celebrates his birthday on 15th August. The Tera Chehra singer is one such public figure who never holds back on sharing his thoughts, views, and opinion about everything and anything. Occasionally, the actor has even taken on trolls and silenced them with befitting replies. On the occasion of Adnan Sami's birthday, take a look at some of his fiery tweets which managed to shut down the trolls in no time.

Times When Adnan Sami’s Twitter Feed Was Fire-Spewing Burns At All Trolls

A day in the life of ‘Trollers’...ðŸ˜„

pic.twitter.com/4vw4E6G47v — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 13, 2020

Recently, Adnan Sami on his official Twitter handle tweeted this hysterically funny video. But, what's more amusing than the hilarious video is the way the birthday boy captioned it. The Lift Kara De singer wrote 'A Day In Life Of Trollers'. This tweet by the internationally acclaimed pianist garnered many appreciative reverts as well. Take a look-

Next savage reply by Adnan Sami was to a troll who claimed that Nihari is a dish invented in Pakistan when he posted a stunning picture of the same dish prepared by his wife Roya Sami Khan. As soon as Adnan saw people trolling this tweet and alleging false accusations, Sami gave a befitting and crisp reply. Shedding some light on the very origin of the delicacy, The Sun Zaara singer tweeted

Ummm... It belongs to Uttar Pradesh & was invented in Lucknow! So you have an Indian dish as Pakistan’s ‘National Dish’... Just like Urdu which also is originally from India... Etc etc! Carry on!ðŸ˜ https://t.co/SmLJqMvdBU — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 21, 2020

Another incident took place when Adnan Sami was brutally getting trolled on social media and being judged for his loyalty towards his religion and was being misjudged over every tweet. Miffed with trolls the Hum Deewane singer wrote a sarcastic yet effective tweet, which totally worked in his favour as praises were showered for this tweet in the comments section. Adnan. in his tweet talked about his views on people who are judgmental.

Woh bewaqoof aur nalaik hain jo apni khush fehmi mein jeetay hain!

Khuda ne kaha hai ki ‘judge’ karna sirf uska kaam hai, aur kisi ka nahin, kyun ki poori sachaee sirf Woh jaanta hai.. Ye jahil apne aap ko Khuda samajh kar duniya ko ‘judge’ karte hain- Unko Khuda samjhay!ðŸ™ðŸ˜„ https://t.co/z36VR9XPt9 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 12, 2020

On the professional front, Adnan Sami though is not coming up with any album, his live concerts are often sold out. The tuneful singer has a plethora of smashing hit singles and albums under his credit. He has worked with all A-list actors in Bollywood from Amitabh Bachchan to Rani Mukerji.

Some of his most popular songs include Lift Kara De, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Sun Zaara, Ter Chehra amongst others. The star performer is currently enjoying all his time with family especially his little daughter Medina Sami Khan and he keeps posting pictures with his lovely daughter.

